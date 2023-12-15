Lyon’s renaissance continues with surprise win at high-flying Monaco

MONACO (AP) — Lyon has beaten Monaco 1-0 to move off the bottom of the French league. Jeffinho scored six minutes from time for the visitors. It was the first time this season that Lyon has won two league matches in a row. Monaco suffered a blow. A home win would have lifted Monaco from third to second on the Ligue 1 table.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.