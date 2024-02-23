Lyon’s remarkable French renaissance continues with win over Metz

PARIS (AP) — Lyon has come from behind to beat Metz 2-1 and continue its fine run under coach Pierre Sage in the French league. Lyon has seven wins in the last nine games under Sage, who took over in November. Metz took the lead with a goal from Irishman Jake O’Brien. Lyon responded with goals from Alexandre Lacazette and substitute Saïd Benrahma. It is up to 10th place in Ligue 1. Metz has yet to win a match in 2024 and remains second to last.

