Lyon’s Melchie Dumornay scores spectacular goal from center circle in Women’s Champions League match

ROME (AP) — Lyon forward Melchie Dumornay has scored a stunning goal from inside the center circle in a Women’s Champions League game against Roma. The 21-year-old Haiti international spotted Roma goalkeeper Camelia Ceasar well out of her goal when the ball was diverted to her by teammate Lindsey Horan. Dumornay took one touch then chipped the ball high in the air. It landed just over the goal line and bounced up into the net. It was her second goal and gave Lyon a 2-0 lead in the 42nd minute.

