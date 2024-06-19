Lyon women’s team hires Joe Montemurro as head coach

LYON, France (AP) — Eight-time women’s European champion Lyon has hired Joe Montemurro as head coach for the next two seasons. The former Juventus and Arsenal coach replaces Sonia Bompastor, who has left for Chelsea. Montemurro, who is Autralian, won five trophies with Juventus over the past three years. That followed a successful stint at Arsenal, where he claimed the 2018 FA Women’s League Cup and the Women’s Super League in 2019.

