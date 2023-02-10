Lyon to face Chelsea in Women’s Champions League quarters

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Defending champion Lyon has been drawn to face English league leader Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League. Arsenal was drawn against Bayern Munich, with the first leg to be played in Germany. Barcelona was paired with Roma and will travel to Italy for the first leg. Paris Saint-Germain is at home first against Wolfsburg. The semifinals are in April and Lyon or Chelsea will play Roma or Barcelona. PSG or Wolfsburg will be at home first against Bayern or Arsenal.

