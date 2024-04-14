Lyon scores penalty deep into stoppage time to beat second-place Brest 4-3 after Lacazette injury

PARIS (AP) — Ainsley Maitland-Niles has scored a penalty deep into injury time as Lyon rallied from 3-1 down to beat second-place Brest 4-3 in a dramatic French league game. With 16 minutes of stoppage time on the clock Maitland-Niles stepped up and sent goalkeeper Marco Bizot the wrong way. Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette could not take the penalty as he had been stretchered off after being accidentally hit on the head by Bizot. Brest remains 10 points behind PSG and only one point ahead of Monaco in third place while Lyon climbed up to seventh spot. Brest has five games left and PSG has six. Nantes won 1-0 at Le Havre and Clermont drew 1-1 with Montpellier.

