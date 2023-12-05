Lyon returns to Marseille amid heightened security following violent attack on team bus

Lyon will return to Marseille amid heightened security measures Wednesday to play a game that was postponed after the team’s bus was attacked by fans throwing rocks in October. The rescheduled match comes just four days after the death of a fan ahead of a French league game that marked a new low in a season marred by violence. The match between Marseille and Lyon was initially scheduled on Oct. 29 but was postponed after fans threw rocks and other projectiles at the Lyon bus and then-coach Fabio Grosso needed stitches in his forehead after being hit by broken glass.

