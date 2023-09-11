Lyon parts ways with coach Laurent Blanc after terrible start to the French league season

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time French champion Lyon has parted ways with coach Laurent Blanc following a terrible start to the French league season. Lyon has only one point in four matches and conceded 10 goals with the club sitting at the bottom of the standings after a humiliating 4-1 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Lyon said Blanc left the club by mutual consent. Deputy coach Jean-Francois Vulliez has been appointed caretaker while the club looks for a successor for Blanc. Former AC Milan and Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso is reportedly among the candidates considered by Lyon owner John Textor.

