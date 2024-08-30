Lyon off the mark as Orban double caps thrilling comeback in 4-3 win over Strasbourg

LYON, France (AP) — Nigerian striker Gift Orban has scored a second-half double to give Lyon a thrilling 4-3 win over Strasbourg in the French league. Lyon was behind after three minutes and although it equalized just before halftime, two goals early in the second half put Strasbourg in the driving seat again on Friday. English defender Ashley Maitland-Niles pulled a goal back and then Orban came off the bench to score twice in quick succession to give Lyon all three points. Strasbourg sits in seventh place in Ligue 1; Lyon is 11th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.