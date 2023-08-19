Lyon loses to Montpellier to extend poor start to Ligue 1 with Lacazette sent off

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon has two losses and no points to start the French league after falling to Montpellier 4-1. Lyon striker and goal-scorer Lacazette was so overwhelmed with frustration that he was sent off in the 80th minute for a bad foul on Teji Savanier. Montpellier earned its first win after drawing with Le Havre 2-2 on the opening weekend. The lack of quality in Lyon was glaring as the host struggled to create chances and was let down by poor defending. Lyon desperately needs reinforcements to contend for European spots but severe financial contraints imposed by the league’s financial watchdog have hampered the club’s recruitment efforts this summer.

