Lyon late surge routs Roma in Women’s Champions League. Chelsea, Real Madrid also into quarterfinals

Two goals in two minutes by substitute Kadidiatou Diani roused Lyon to a late-surging 4-1 win over Roma and a place in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals. Chelsea and Real Madrid also won in Group B to join Lyon in the knockout stage with two rounds left. Roma stung eight-time European champion Lyon taking a 74th-minute lead. That provoked a fierce fightback started by Diani scoring from close range on corners in the 77th and 79th. Lucy Bronze’s spectacular volley after just 64 seconds set up Chelsea’s 3-0 over last-place Celtic. Teenager Linda Caicedo was Madrid’s standout in a 3-2 win at Twente.

