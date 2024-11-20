Lyon late surge routs Roma in Women’s Champions League. Chelsea, Real Madrid also into quarterfinals

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Wolfsburg's scorer Alexandra Popp, left, and her teammates celebrate the opening goal during the Women's Champions League, group A, soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Galatasaray A.S. in Wolfsburg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Swen Pförtner]

Two goals in two minutes by substitute Kadidiatou Diani roused Lyon to a late-surging 4-1 win over Roma and a place in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals. Chelsea and Real Madrid also won in Group B to join Lyon in the knockout stage with two rounds left. Roma stung eight-time European champion Lyon taking a 74th-minute lead. That provoked a fierce fightback started by Diani scoring from close range on corners in the 77th and 79th. Lucy Bronze’s spectacular volley after just 64 seconds set up Chelsea’s 3-0 over last-place Celtic. Teenager Linda Caicedo was Madrid’s standout in a 3-2 win at Twente.

