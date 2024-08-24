Lyon fans jeer their team after a 2-0 loss to Monaco in French league

PARIS (AP) — Monaco has secured a 2-0 victory over Lyon in the French league with goals from young stars Eliesse Ben Seghir and Lamine Camara, who was later sent off. It was Monaco’s second straight league win while Lyon remained goalless after two losses with fans expressing their frustration. Lille also claimed a 2-0 win over Angers with goals from Thomas Meunier and Mohamed Bayo. Lille joined PSG and Monaco at the top of the standings.

