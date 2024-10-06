Lyon extends winning run with 2-0 defeat of Nantes in French league

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time French champion Lyon continues its recovery with a fourth straight win in all competitions by beating Nantes 2-0 in the French league. A goal from Nicolas Tagliafico and an own-goal from Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois earned Lyon its third win in seven league matches, giving the club some room to breathe at five points above the relegation playoff spot. Lagging three points behind unbeaten Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain has a chance to close the gap with a win at Nice later Sunday.

