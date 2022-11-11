Lyon draws with Nice 1-1 after Benzema shows off Ballon d’Or

LYON, France (AP) — Karim Benzema returned and Alexandre Lacazette’s late penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Lyon against Nice to keep his team just ahead of the visitors in the French league. Former Lyon forward Benzema was given a hero’s welcome as the Real Madrid player presented his Ballon d’Or to the home fans before kickoff. The decision to award Lacazette’s penalty was debatable as TV replays showed he was already off balance and falling before the alleged contact from Jean-Clair Todibo. It looked like Nicolas Pepé’s retaken first-half penalty would be enough for Nice. Lacazette’s late penalty keeps Lyon eighth and a point ahead of Nice.

