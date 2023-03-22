Lyon condemns online racist abuse aimed at Houssem Aouar

By The Associated Press
Lyon's Houssem Aouar controls the ball during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Monaco at the Groupama stadium in Lyon, France, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. French soccer club Lyon has condemned the online racist abuse suffered by midfielder Houssem Aouar after he chose to represent Algeria despite previously playing for France's national team. Aouar, who was jeered by some of his home fans during a league game against Nantes last Friday, posted a screenshot on Instagram on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 showing some of the racist abuse he has been receiving.

LYON, France (AP) — French soccer club Lyon has condemned the online racist abuse suffered by midfielder Houssem Aouar after he chose to represent Algeria despite previously playing for France’s national team. The 24-year-old Aouar has French and Algerian nationality. He decided to make the switch to play for Algeria last week and posted a photo of himself wearing the country’s national jersey on Instagram. He has been receiving abuse online since. Lyon says it supports Aouar “along with all the other people who are victims of racism and discriminatory acts.” Aouar played once for France in a friendly match against Ukraine three years ago.

