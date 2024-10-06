Lyon condemns fan violence at French league game

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon has condemned fan violence at its home game against Nantes in the French league. Amid reports that clashes broke out at Groupama Stadium between two groups of Lyon supporters, the club said the incidents were “unworthy” of the seven-time French champion. According to local media, one supporter was stabbed in the thigh during the match. Lyon director general Laurent Prud’homme said “We strongly condemn the clashes and attacks that took place in the stadium this afternoon.” Violence has marred soccer in France in recent seasons, with Lyon supporters often involved. Lyon won the match 2-0.

