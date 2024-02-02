Lyon completes signing of winger Saïd Benrahma from West Ham after admin issues

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon has completed the signing of Algeria winger Saïd Benrahma from West Ham. The move comes a day after the deal fell through at the end of the transfer window for administrative reasons. Lyon successfully appealed to FIFA, which accepted the required international transfer certificate. The French and English soccer federations then validated the transfer. Lyon accused West Ham of showing a “profound lack of respect” for not entering information online after the move collapsed due to computer-related admin issues. It was also a relief for Real Betis as the Spanish club completed the signing of attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals from West Ham a day after that deal was bungled.

