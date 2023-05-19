Lyon beats Monaco to move within striking distance of Europe

PARIS (AP) — Lyon moved within striking distance of the spots for Europe with a 3-1 win over fourth-placed Monaco in the French league. Alexandre Lacazette, Maxence Caqueret and Rayan Cherki scored for Lyon after Wissam Ben Yedder had put Monaco ahead by converting a penalty 70 seconds in. Lyon moved one point behind fifth-placed Lille and France’s Europa Conference League playoff spot. Monaco has the Europa League spot.

