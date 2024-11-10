Lyon beats local rival Saint-Etienne 1-0 to take fifth place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Alexandre Lacazette scores the only goal as host Lyon beats bitter local rival Saint-Etienne 1-0 to move up to fifth place in the French league. Lacazette turned the ball in from close range with his knee in the 29th minute. The match was interrupted two minutes after the start by referee Willy Delajod because the amount of smoke lit from flares by the home fans made it too difficult to see the ball. Lyon moved one place and point above Nice and one point behind Lille in fourth. Tom Louchet scored six minutes into second-half stoppage time to earn Nice a 2-2 home draw with Lille. Nantes condemned racist insults aimed at its player Sorba Thomas, who is Black, on social media following Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Lens.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.