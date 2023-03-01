Lyon beats Grenoble 2-1, advances to French Cup semifinals

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon reached the semifinals of the French Cup by beating second-division Grenoble 2-1. Bradley Barcola and new signing Jeffinho scored first-half goals and Lyon held on after Amine Sbaï netted for the visitors in the 74th minute. Lyon signed the 23-year-old Jeffinho from Brazilian club Botafogo for 10 million euros just before the transfer deadline in January. The other three quarterfinal games are scheduled Wednesday. Marseille hosts second-division Annecy. Lens is at Nantes in an all-Ligue 1 matchup, and Toulouse hosts second-division Rodez.

