Lyon and Chelsea win first-leg matches in Women’s Champions League quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Chelsea have underlined their status as two of the favorites for the Women’s Champions League by earning first-leg wins on the road in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Lyon is the record eight-time champion. It came from behind to beat Benfica 2-1. Chelsea ultimately eased to a 3-0 victory at Ajax to close in on a second straight appearance in the last four of Europe’s top competition. The second legs are on March 27. The quarterfinals continue Wednesday with defending champion Barcelona away to Norwegian team Brann and Häcken of Sweden hosting Paris Saint-Germain.

