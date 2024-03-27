Lyon advances to the Women’s Champions League semifinals after 4-1 win over Benfica

LONDON (AP) — Lyon has advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League after a 4-1 win against Benfica. Delphine Cascarino and Kadidiatou Diani scored two goals each at Groupama Stadium as Lyon advanced 6-2 on aggregate. Lyon is the record eight-time champion of the competition. It won the first leg 2-1 in Portugal. Cascarino tightened the French champions’ control of the tie when she opened the scoring in the 43rd minute to put Lyon ahead on the night. Marie-Yasmine Alidou evened the score two minutes later but Cascarino restored the home team’s lead in the 51st. Diani scored twice in stoppage time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.