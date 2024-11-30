Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve adds Eric Thibault and Lindsay Whalen to her staff

The Lynx added Minnesota great Lindsay Whalen and former Washington Mystics coach Eric Thibault to their coaching staff Saturday.

“I am excited to add both Eric and Lindsay to our coaching staff,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “Eric has vast experience coaching in the WNBA as both a head and an assistant coach and is a WNBA champion. Lindsay adds a unique perspective as a Lynx legend and Naismith Hall of Famer. I look forward to working with both in our quest for another WNBA championship.”

Thibault, who was let go by the Mystics last month, will fill the role of associate head coach.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Cheryl’s staff and to be part of the Minnesota Lynx organization,” Thibault said. “The players and staff have built an incredible winning culture, and I’m excited to do my part as we pursue a WNBA championship.”

Thibault had been head coach of the Mystics the past two seasons after spending the previous 10 as an assistant with the franchise.

Whalen helped lead the Lynx to four WNBA championships between 2011 and 2017 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

“I’m so excited to be back with the Lynx and back with Coach and Becky (Rebekkah Brunson),” Whalen said. “Eric and I have also known each other for a long time, and for me, I couldn’t imagine joining a better staff as I return to coaching and get my first opportunity to coach in the WNBA.”

After her playing career was over, Whalen took over as the head coach at her alma mater, the University of Minnesota.

Before she played for the Lynx, Whalen starred for Thibault’s father, Mike, with the Connecticut Sun. She then hired Eric Thibault’s sister, Carly, as associate head coach at Minnesota.

The Lynx reached the WNBA Finals this past season for the first time since Whalen played, falling to the New York Liberty in a decisive Game 5.

Earlier this offseason, former Lynx associate head coach Katie Smith left to coach at her alma mater, Ohio State.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.