Lynne Roberts wasn’t looking to leave as Utah women’s basketball coach. Then she got a call from LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lynne Roberts wasn’t looking to leave the Utah women’s basketball team. Then she got a call from Los Angeles Sparks general manager Reagan Pebley that changed her thinking. Roberts was introduced Thursday as coach of the Sparks. She inherits a team that missed the playoffs last season for the fourth straight year and had the WNBA’s worst record at 8-32. Roberts says she relishes the chance to “coach the best in the world” and return the Sparks to their championship pedigree. The team has a strong mix of veteran leadership and young talent and the Sparks own the No. 2 pick in next year’s draft.

