Lynn Williams breaks NWSL goal-scoring record in Gotham win

Lynn Williams scored her 79th league goal, becoming the National Women’s Soccer League all-time scoring leading, as Gotham FC earned a last-minute 2-1 win against the Chicago Red Stars at Red Bull Arena on Sunday night. Williams opened the scoring in the 57th minute, but Chicago’s Penelope Hocking equalized in the 74th minute. Ella Stevens headed in a corner kick in the game’s final minutes to seal the victory for Gotham. Barbra Banda scored two goals as the Orlando Pride defeated the Seattle Reign 3-2 at Lumen Field, putting them at the top of the league to close out the weekend. Emily Sams opened the scoring for the Pride, while Bethany Balcer scored her fourth goal of the season for the Reign.

