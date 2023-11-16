Lynn Kidd sets career-highs with 24 points and 15 rebounds in Virginia Tech’s win over Campbell

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd set career-highs with 24 points and 15 rebounds, Hunter Cattoor added 12 points and Virginia Tech beat Campbell 60-44. It was a defensive battle in the first half. Virginia Tech held Campbell to 16 points — its fewest allowed since Feb. 7, 2022 against Pittsburgh. The Camels were 4-of-21 shooting in the half and Virginia Tech shot just 36%, including missing its first 10 3-pointers. Campbell turned it over 12 times in the half. Virginia Tech went without a field goal for over seven minutes in the second half as Campbell pulled within 41-32. Robbie Beran made two key mid-range jumpers late in the second half. Campbell got within 46-37 and 50-42, but Beran answered both times at the other end with made jumpers.

