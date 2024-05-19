Lynn, Gallese make big plays late to help Orlando City beat Earthquakes 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jack Lynn scored in the 89th minute and Pedro Gallese had four saves to help Orlando City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0. Pedro Gallese made a diving, one-hand save of a shot by Jack Skahan in the 88th minute and then, on the counter-attack, Lynn scored the winning goal. Gallese, who had a clean sheet in the season opener, had his second consecutive shutout and his third of the season. Orlando (4-5-4) won in San Jose for the first time in four tries all time. Will Yarbrough had three saves for San Jose (3-10-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.