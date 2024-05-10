Lyndsey Fry is pushing to keep Arizona youth hockey moving forward following the Coyotes’ departure

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Coyotes’ move to Utah left a void in the Arizona hockey community. Lyndsey Fry is hoping to bridge the gap in the state’s youth hockey programs. The 2014 Olympian has established the Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation, designed to support boys and girls hockey programs across the Phoenix area. The foundation is expected to start taking donations this month and Fry hopes to eventually create a $10 million endowment that will provide roughly $500,000 a year to support youth hockey programs across the Phoenix area. Youth hockey in Arizona has steadily grown since the Coyotes’ arrival 28 years ago and Fry hopes to keep pushing it forward until the franchise’s potential return.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.