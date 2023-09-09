Lynch’s 3 TDs lead Division II Barton College past Davidson 33-31

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jaquan Lynch threw for 285 yards and a score, and he added two touchdowns on the ground to lead Division II Barton College past Davidson 33-31. Barton, in just its fourth season as a Division II program, avenged a 37-17 loss to the Wildcats last season. Davidson (0-2), which lost to VMI 12-7 in a season opener, had a 13-game home winning streak snapped. The Wildcats had won their last seven home openers dating to 2016. Barton scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 27-21 at halftime. Davidson scored the first 10 points of the second half to take a 31-27 lead. After both teams punted, Barton went on a 12-play, 83-yard drive, capped by Jordan Terrell’s 13-yard touchdown run with 5:57 left.

