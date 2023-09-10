Lynch field goal in second OT lifts Fresno State over Eastern Washington 34-31

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Lynch kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second overtime and Fresno State escaped with a 34-31 victory over FCS-member Eastern Washington. Lynch also kicked a 44-yard field goal with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24-all, forcing overtime. The Eagles (0-2), who trailed 14-3 at halftime, rallied to take a 24-21 lead early in the fourth on a 33-yard touchdown run by Justice Jackson. Mikey Keene completed 23 of 39 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Bulldogs (2-0)

