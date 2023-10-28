Lynch-Adams rushes for 234 yards, 3 TDs and UMass beats Army 21-14 to end seven-game losing streak

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams ran for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns and UMass beat Army 21-14 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Adams, who finished with 34 carries, scored on 34- and 9-yard runs in the first quarter for a 13-0 lead. His third TD, a 3-yarder, came in the third quarter. Army scored on Bryson Daily’s 2-yard run to trail 13-7 at halftime. The TD ended a string of nine scoreless quarters but Army still lost its fifth straight game. Army scored with five minutes remaining but UMass ran out all but eight seconds off the clock.

