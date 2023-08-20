Lyles wins world title at 100 meters and sets his sights on more

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Noah Lyles calls himself the “Told you’re not a 100 guy.” That didn’t stop him. In fact, nobody could at the world championships on Sunday in what has always been his second-best race. Now, he doesn’t see anyone slowing his path to becoming the world’s next great Olympic sprinter. The 26-year-old American reeled in the field to win the 100-meter world title in 9.83 seconds. That’s a victory that puts him in position to be the first man to complete the 100-200 double since Usain Bolt made a habit of it at Olympics and world championships from 2008-16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.