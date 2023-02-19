Lydia Ko opens year with performance worthy of No. 1 ranking

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Lydia Ko has started the new year the same way she ended 2022. She claimed a big win and a big check. The Kiwi shot 68 to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Ko is the No. 1 player in women’s golf. She held off Aditi Ashok to capture the richest prize at $750,000 among regular Ladies European Tour events. Ko ended last year by winning $2 million in the LPGA Tour finale. That’s the richest payoff in women’s golf. Ko got married in the offseason and missed the LPGA opener in Florida last month.

