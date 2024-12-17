Lydia Ko had doubts about her game. She never felt more proud of her climb back to the top

Lydia Ko feels on top of the world after winning Olympic gold to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame and the Women’s British Open at St. Andrews. It wasn’t always that way. Ko says she had plenty of self-doubts about her future after a poor season in 2023. She says walking up the 18th fairway at the Paris Olympics, she told herself she was never more proud of her resiliency. The PGA Tour’s fall schedule is out and Las Vegas is not part of it for the first time since 1983. The fall still has seven tournaments.

