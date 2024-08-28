Lydia Ko firm on retirement plan despite Olympic, British Open victories

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Olympic champion and Women’s British Open winner Lydia Ko says recent success hasn’t changed her mind about retiring from professional golf before she turns 30. The 27-year-old Ko tells Radio New Zealand that her victories in Paris and at St. Andrews would not influence her long-held plan go out on top and pursue other interests. She says, “I know for a fact I’m probably never playing past 30.” In 2012, aged 14, Ko became at that time the youngest player male or female to win a professional tournament when she won the women’s New South Wales Open in Australia.

