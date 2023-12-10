Lydia Ko delivers big moment to win mixed team event with Jason Day

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko and Jason Day have won the Grant Thornton Invitational. It’s the first mixed-team event for the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour in 24 years. Playing the par-5 17th hole, they were tied with Canadian duo Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson. Ko hit a fairway metal to 8 feet to set up a birdie. Ko and Day parred the 18th for a 66 and a one-shot victory. The Canadians shot a 63, but they failed to birdie the 17th. The Swedish team of Ludvig Aberg and Madelene Sagstrom shot a 60 to finish alone in third. It was Ko’s first victory this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.