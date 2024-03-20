Luxembourg looks to be soccer’s next Cinderella story going into Euro 2024 playoffs

GENEVA (AP) — Luxembourg has never been this close to qualifying for a European Championship in men’s soccer after decades of being mostly overmatched. If Luxembourg wins two playoff games in five days it will be the unlikely Cinderella at Euro 2024 in June. Luxembourg first plays at Georgia on Thursday. The winner advances to host either Greece or Kazakhstan on Tuesday. The reward is landing in a Euro 2024 group in Germany against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic. Paul Philipp has been a national-team player, coach and soccer federation president for more than 50 years. He says the Euro 2024 opportunity is “very difficult to believe.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.