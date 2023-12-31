Luton’s Tom Lockyer to meet with specialists before determining future following cardiac arrest

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton captain Tom Lockyer will meet with heart specialists before deciding his future after suffering cardiac arrest in a Premier League game at Bournemouth on Dec. 16. The 29-year-old defender collapsed in the 59th minute at Vitality Stadium, resulting in the game being abandoned. Lockyer was discharged from the hospital five days later following a successful procedure to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. The Welshman made his first comments since the incident via his Instagram account on Sunday, and indicated that he hasn’t given up on resuming his playing career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.