Luton’s Tom Lockyer says heart stopped for 2 minutes, 40 seconds after cardiac arrest during game

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton captain Tom Lockyer says his heart stopped for more than 2 1/2 minutes when he suffered cardiac arrest in a Premier League game at Bournemouth in December. But he is still hoping that doctors give him the all clear to keep playing professionally. The 29-year-old defender collapsed in the 59th minute at Vitality Stadium on Dec. 16, resulting in the game being abandoned. Lockyer was discharged from the hospital five days later following a successful procedure to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. He told Sky Sports that he was out for “2 minutes 40 seconds” and that “I remember thinking ‘I could be dying here.’”

