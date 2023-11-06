Luton threatens to ban fans who chanted about tragedies during Liverpool game

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton has threatened to ban any supporters who are found to have taken part in tragedy chanting during the English Premier League home match against Liverpool. The Football Association has asked Luton and the police for their observations after taunts indirectly referencing the Hillsborough disaster were heard during the 1-1 draw on Sunday. Luton says the club is “saddened” and “extremely disappointed” some supporters took part in chanting which “may be interpreted as being in relation to tragedies that have affected Liverpool in the past.” Luton says the club is reviewing CCTV evidence and media footage and also speaking to witnesses to identify individuals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.