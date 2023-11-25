Luton moves four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

LUTON, England (AP) — Jacob Brown scored an 83rd-minute winner as Luton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League. It was only Luton’s second win in 13 games in English soccer’s top division this season after winning promotion last term and moved it four points clear of the relegation zone. Teden Mengi fired Luton ahead in the 72nd minute at Kenilworth Road but Michael Olise quickly evened the score in the 74th. Brown’s goal ended a six-game winless streak for Rob Edwards’ team since its only other top flight victory against Everton in September.

