Luton manager says Carlton Morris was target of alleged racist comment

By The Associated Press
Luton Town's Carlton Morris, centre, speaks to referee Sam Allison on the touchline as managers Rob Edwards and Chris Wilder look on during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Luton Town at Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, England, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Luton manager Rob Edwards says player Carlton Morris spoke to the police after an alleged racist comment was made toward him during his team’s Premier League match against Sheffield United. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — An alleged racist comment was made by a fan toward Luton player Carlton Morris during his team’s Premier League match against Sheffield United. Luton manager Rob Edwards said the police had talked to Morris after the game at Bramall Lane, which Luton won 3-2. Morris came on as a 71st-minute substitute and created two chances that led to own-goals in his team’s win. The match was the first in the Premier League in 15 years to be officiated by a black referee. Sam Allison took charge of the game.

