Luton manager says Carlton Morris was target of alleged racist comment

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — An alleged racist comment was made by a fan toward Luton player Carlton Morris during his team’s Premier League match against Sheffield United. Luton manager Rob Edwards said the police had talked to Morris after the game at Bramall Lane, which Luton won 3-2. Morris came on as a 71st-minute substitute and created two chances that led to own-goals in his team’s win. The match was the first in the Premier League in 15 years to be officiated by a black referee. Sam Allison took charge of the game.

