Luton loses at Wolves in another blow to survival bid in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Luton’s survival bid in the English Premier League has taken another hit after the team was beaten at Wolverhampton 2-1. It came a week on from a 5-1 hammering by Brentford at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters fell behind through Hwang Hee-chan’s goal just before the interval. A diving header from Toti doubled the hosts’ advantage five minutes into the second half. Carlton Morris pulled a goal back with 10 minutes of normal time to go but Luton was unable to prevent a third consecutive loss and fifth in six games. Luton remains a point adrift of safety in 18th place with three games remaining — one fewer than 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. Forest hosts Manchester City on Sunday.

