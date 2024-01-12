Luton grabs controversial late goal to rescue vital point at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Luton has scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw at Burnley in an entertaining Premier League game. Zeki Amdouni had given Burnley the lead in the first half but Carlton Morris’s header assured a share of the points in the much-awaited relegation zone showdown. Burnley claimed its keeper was fouled in the buildup but a video review allowed the goal to stand. Burnley remains second from bottom. It’s one place and four points behind Luton.

