Luton gets its first Premier League victory by beating Everton 2-1

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Luton has earned its first Premier League win after scoring two first-half goals and hanging on for a 2-1 victory at Everton. Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris scored seven minutes apart at Goodison Park before Dominic Calvert-Lewin cut the lead in half shortly before the break. Beto missed two chances to equalize for Everton by sending headers over the crossbar — first in the 75th and again in the 86th. A week ago Luton secured its first point in a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton after having lost its first four games of the season, which is its first-ever in the Premier League. Luton last played in England’s top division in 1991-92, the season before it was rebranded as the Premier League.

