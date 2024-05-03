Luton gains valuable point from home draw with Everton

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton has drawn with Everton 1-1 in its fight to avoid relegation from the English Premier League. Everton took the lead from the penalty spot. Elijan Adebayo equalized with his 10th goal of the season. The point put Luton behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest only on goal difference. It remains third to last and in the drop zone with just two games remaining. Everton is safe in 15th place.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.