Luton fights back from 2-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at Nottingham Forest in Premier League

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Luton has fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League as substitute Elijah Adebayo grabbed the equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time. All of the goals came in the second half at the City Ground. Chris Wood scored in the 48th and 76th minutes to seemingly put Forest on course for victory. Chiedozie Ogbene lashed home a close-range volley in the 83rd to give Luton hope. Then Tom Lockyer launched a long ball into Forest’s penalty area, Adebayo took it superbly on his chest and fired home. Luton stayed one place outside the relegation zone on five points in its first season in the top flight since 1991-92. Forest is 15th with 10 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.