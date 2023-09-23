Luton earns its first Premier League point in 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton secured its first point of the season but could only manage a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Carlton Morris converted a penalty in the 65th minute after Pedro Neto had put the visitors ahead shortly after halftime at Kenilworth Road. Wolves played a man down from the 39th minute when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde received a red card. The French midfielder was tangled up with Tom Lockyer and kicked out at the Luton center back while they were on the ground.

