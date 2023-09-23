Luton earns its first Premier League point in 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves

By The Associated Press
Luton Town's Carlton Morris scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Giddens]

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton secured its first point of the season but could only manage a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Carlton Morris converted a penalty in the 65th minute after Pedro Neto had put the visitors ahead shortly after halftime at Kenilworth Road. Wolves played a man down from the 39th minute when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde received a red card. The French midfielder was tangled up with Tom Lockyer and kicked out at the Luton center back while they were on the ground.

