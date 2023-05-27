Luton captain Tom Lockyer conscious in hospital after collapsing during playoff final

LONDON (AP) — Luton captain Tom Lockyear was taken to a hospital after collapsing to the ground during the Championship playoff final against Coventry, but the team said he was conscious and responsive. Lockyear fell to the ground untouched while backpeddling early in the game at Wembley and then seemed to collapse as he tried to get back up. The defender received medical attention for several minutes before being carried off on a stretcher. Luton said on Twitter that “after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.