Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses during Premier League match. The game was abandoned

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton was abandoned midway through the second half after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field. Both teams left the field while Lockyer received medical treatment for around seven minutes at the Vitality Stadium. The 29-year-old Lockyer was eventually carried away on a stretcher. The score was 1-1 at the time and referee Simon Hooper made the decision to abandon the game, with the clock having stopped in the 65th minute. Lockyer had fallen to the ground without any other player near him. Players from both teams were alert to the incident and called for help. Luton manager Rob Edwards also ran onto the field of play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.